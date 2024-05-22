Smithfield Foods recently donated more than 38,000 pounds of protein to help veterans and families in Geary County, Kan., who are facing food insecurity. Feeding America’s Kansas Food Bank will collaborate with Geary County Food Pantry to distribute protein servings throughout the community.

“At Smithfield Foods, we are on a mission to ensure that no one goes hungry, especially military veterans and families that have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country,” said Steve Evans, vice president, community development for Smithfield Foods. “We’re honored to do good in this community through this food donation to take a bite ... out [of] hunger in Geary County.”

The donation, which included bacon, sausage, smoked sausage, ham steaks, hot dogs and various sandwich meats, will provide over 150,000 servings of protein to individuals at risk of hunger in Geary County.

The donation was announced during the Armed Forces Day Celebration on May 18, 2024, hosted by the Military Affairs Council near Fort Riley in Junction City, Kan. Geary County experiences the highest rate of child food insecurity and one of the highest rates of overall food insecurity in the state.

"We are deeply grateful to Smithfield Foods for their generous donation to our community and being a huge part of our Armed Forces Day event,” said Isreal Waddell, director for Military Affairs Council for Junction City and Geary County, Kan. “Their commitment to supporting our military families and combating food insecurity in Geary County is truly commendable. This donation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of the community and the men and women who have selflessly served our country.”

Smithfield’s hunger-relief program, Helping Hungry Homes, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein to all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico, since 2008. Smithfield donated nearly 28 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2023 and has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

For more information about Smithfield’s programs to support local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.