Kentucky Fried Chicken announced a new menu item. Starting Feb. 6, Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time. To celebrate their release, those looking for a deal or a meal on the go can order two KFC Wraps for just $5.*

Starting Feb. 6, new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will be available online at KFC.com, on the KFC mobile app and at KFC restaurants nationwide.

After a successful test in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2022, the new KFC Wraps will be available to everyone. KFC is a brand known for listening to its fans, and fans made it clear that they wanted fried chicken wraps. With over 42,000 mentions on Twitter within the past two years from people wanting wraps, KFC decided to give the people what they are asking for.

KFC is surprising select consumers who have been tweeting about their desire for wraps to come back by offering to send them a giant tortilla wrap blanket and a KFC gift card to try KFC Wraps.

The new KFC Wraps come in two options:

The Classic Chicken Wrap, which is a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender, crunchy pickles and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap covers an Extra Crispy Tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crispy pickles.

"Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we're answering the call with our new finger lickin' good KFC Wraps," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "Two KFC Wraps for $5 is a steal. Whether you crave a Classic Chicken Wrap or are looking to turn up the heat with Spicy Slaw, we've got you covered."

A KFC Wraps combo is also available for $7.99*, featuring a choice of two wraps (available in classic or spicy), a medium drink and Secret Recipe Fries.

*Prices may vary. For a limited time only at participating locations, while supplies last. Tax, fees and tips are extra. Extra charge for substitutions may apply. Offer not available on third-party ordering websites/apps.

Source: KFC