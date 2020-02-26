KFC brings piping hot Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts to its restaurants nationwide

Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsChicken

After creating a consumer frenzy with a limited run test in 2019, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced it is bringing its coveted, always hot, Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts to fans nationwide.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts brings two all-American classics together, a delicious pairing of KFC's world-famous fried chicken, coupled with a warm, fresh-glazed donut. Beginning February 24, Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available at participating restaurants in the U.S. for a limited time only.

Like the nationwide debut of Nashville Hot Chicken in 2016 and Chicken & Waffles in 2018, KFC is once again bringing the latest rising fried chicken trend to the masses with the introduction of Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts. This latest pairing has gained so much popularity, acclaimed chefs have started opening entire concepts around it. But people outside of major U.S. cities haven't been privy to this delicious combination, until now.

"Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we're bringing to all of America," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "But not just any donut would do. Only a donut that's glazed-to-order and served piping hot every single time can stand next to our hand-breaded fried chicken. It's a finger lickin' good dish filled with glaze and glory."

KFC and donut fans can experience this finger-lickin' sweet and savory meal in a variety of options ranging from $5.49 to $7.99:

  • Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal: chicken on the bone or Extra Crispy™ chicken tenders, paired with one donut. Also available as a big basket meal, which includes two donuts.
  • Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich: a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy™ chicken filet sandwiched between two fully glazed donuts.

Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth by adding a donut to any meal for an additional cost.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available nationwide through March 16, or while supplies last.

Source: KFC

