Starting Feb. 26 for a limited time, KFC is introducing Chizza ("cheet-za"), to KFC menus in the U.S. It's not pizza, it's Chizza: two 100% white-meat Extra Crispy fried chicken filets topped with zesty marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

Chizza first debuted on KFC menus in the Philippines in 2015. Since then, the KFC exclusive has made its way around the world to Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico, among other countries.

"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better – the Chizza," said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. "The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world ... "

To celebrate its stateside debut, KFC will transform its restaurant at 242 E 14th St. in New York City into a one-of-a-kind "Chizzeria" pop-up where customers will get to try Chizza before anyone else for free. The KFC Chizzeria offers one menu item only, hot & fresh Chizza, in a KFC-ified, modern take on a classic pizzeria.

Chizzeria exterior. Courtesy Kentucky Fried Chicken.

KFC's accompanying Chizza ad creative features social media creator GrannysOffHerRocker as an Italian "Nonna," assuring viewers KFC's new menu item is not pizza — it's Chizza.

