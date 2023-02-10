On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is introducing new menu items featuring wild-caught crab dishes including tostadas, enchiladas, Mexican dip and more. On The Border’s Crab Fiesta menu brings a pinch of Tex-Mex to a seafood experience.

"Our inspiration for featuring wild-caught crab is to showcase the coastal flavors of Mexico,” says Daniel Camp, senior director of culinary at On The Border. “Our guests can enjoy the diversity and richness of flavors found in Mexican cuisine for a taste of something unique and delicious."

Crab Fiesta highlights

New Crab Tostadas — Double-stacked tostadas layered with fresh guacamole, wild-caught crab, topped with toasted corn, pico de gallo, creamy red chile sauce, pickled red onions and queso fresco.

New Stuffed Crab Enchiladas — Hand-rolled enchiladas stuffed with wild-caught crab, melted Jack cheese, topped with sour cream sauce and pico de gallo.

New Mexican Crab Dip — Wild-caught crab mixed with cheese, creamy red chile, topped with spicy avocado ranch and pickled red onions.

During the Crab Fiesta, guests can add wild-caught crab to any entrée for $3.99.

“Our guests already love the seafood selection we have, like the Honey-Chipotle Shrimp Tacos, Dos XX Fish Tacos and Shrimp Fajitas, so the wild-caught crab takes our [bold] Tex-Mex seafood menu to the next level,” says Edithann Ramey, chief marketing officer at On The Border.

New menu items start at $9.99 and are available through June 2023.

Source: On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina