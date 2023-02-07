White Castle is bringing back Shrimp Nibblers and introducing the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers. The shareable, bite-sized butterfly shrimp are available now at participating locations through April 9.

The Shrimp Nibblers are coated in a seasoned batter and fried to a golden crispiness. Like its name implies, the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers version has a mixture of sweet chili pepper flavors embedded in the breading.

"The Shrimp Nibblers and the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers may be bite sized, but the taste is big, and the value is mighty," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We look forward to this time of the year to deliver a favorite among [cravers] and invite new customers searching for a hot and tasty meal."

The limited-time-only Shrimp Nibblers and the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers expand White Castle's seafood variety during the Lenten season, a time of year when many customers desire non-meat options. White Castle's year-round seafood menu items include Fish Nibblers and Panko Fish Sliders, both made from wild Alaska pollock.

In addition to the new menu items, White Castle's continues its commitment to 100% beef. In fact, America's first fast-food hamburger chain is offering a special value deal on a 10-sack of Original Sliders. From now through April 9, the 10 sack is available for just $7.99 in most markets and $8.99 in Chicago, New York, New Jersey and Scottsdale, Arizona.

"White Castle's goal since our founding is to deliver great taste at a great price," said Richardson. "The Original 10 Sack value deal will do that, and you'll savor the flavor with whomever you share the sliders[.]"

