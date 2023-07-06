On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is showcasing its new summer menu featuring a Culinary Competition winning item, the Texas Grilled Burrito. The third annual competition was open to all On The Border team members as a way to inspire creativity and engage employees.

“Our Annual Culinary and Mixology Contest was a huge success,” says Suzie Tsai, vice president of marketing at On The Border. “We love celebrating our long-standing people first culture and great food with our team members.”

The Texas Grilled Burrito is a Texas-sized burrito filled with beef brisket, fries, mixed cheese, On The Border’s Signature Queso, jalapeño-BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeños and pickled red onions – created by Saul Alonso from West Indy, Ind.

This product is available for a limited time. View the full menu at ontheborder.com/specials/summer-menu/.

Source: On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina