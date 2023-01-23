Slapfish, a chain of chef-driven seafood restaurants, is announcing its partnership with The Culinary Edge (TCE), an American culinary innovation agency offering future-driven solutions for foodservice brands, to bring the brand's newest coastal seafood kitchen concept to three of its restaurants in the Salt Lake City market. The new and improved restaurants will open to the public on Monday, Jan. 30. Designed to deliver on the whitespace for approachable and elevated seafood in the fast-casual space, Slapfish has created a bold offering by combining fan-favorite forms and responsibly sourced seafood that guests can't find anywhere else. Located throughout Greater Salt Lake City, each of the reimagined Slapfish locations will offer a revolutionized take on seafood cuisine.

Founded by Andrew Gruel in 2011, Slapfish began as a food truck before growing into the fast-casual seafood concept with more than 20 locations throughout the U.S. The brand was recently acquired by Mac Haik Enterprises in October 2022.

"Slapfish has always been at the forefront of delivering bold flavors and [Instagram-worthy] seafood dishes that [are] rarely found on the fast-casual sea of brand. To continue to push the envelope and maintain relevancy, we view this as an opportune time to elevate our menu, and allow our guests to be in charge of their Slapfish [voyage,]" said Dan Anfinson, president of The Slapfish Co. LLC. "Our focus is to maintain the highest quality ingredients at an affordable price point, creating seafood for the every day. Guests can guarantee they'll always enjoy a fresh and original meal for lunch or dinner at Slapfish. We are certain both our new and loyal guests will revel in the updated Slapfish experience, and we look forward to unveiling it to more locations in the future."

Slapfish boasts its commitment to excellence through careful preparation and quality ingredients showcased throughout its new menu — brought to life by The Culinary Edge's team of innovators. Focused on creative customization, the "seariously fresh" menu will allow guests to "choose your voyage," providing the opportunity to modify meals based on cravings while staying true to the healthy convenience that Slapfish prides itself on. The menu customization process will include:

Pick a protein. The seafood proteins include familiar favorites like Grilled Salmon, Grilled or Crispy White Fish, Seared Ahi Tuna and Grilled or Crispy Shrimp. Not a seafood aficionado? Guests can also opt for Grilled or Crispy Chicken, or the more health and environmentally conscious can select Plant-based Seafood.

Pick a format. Perhaps the most flexible benefit of the new menu is the option to build your meal as a Salad, Bowl, Sandwich or Tacos.

Pick a sauce. Finish off your meal with one of Slapfish's five homemade sauces, which cover a range of flavor profiles from light to creamy and spicy to sweet, including Herby Chimichurri, Sriracha Honey Lime, Sesame Soy Glaze, Greek Yogurt Ranch and the brand's signature Slap Sauce.

Aimed at covering a range of healthy to indulgent needs, Slapfish's flagship items will continue to hold prime real estate on the new Salt Lake City menus, such as the Lobster Roll, The Clobster Grilled Cheese, Fish & Chips, Epic Shrimp Burrito, and Poke Bowl. Slapfish will also offer veggie-forward, shareable options with fried favorites. In celebration of the grand re-opening, guests can order Clam Chowder and Chowder Tots for a limited time.

"Our goal is to show how fresh seafood can be both an affordable everyday staple [...] and a stand-out addition to fast casual options. It doesn't have to be too bland or too indulgent. We changed the brand's structure to balance fun flavors with familiar forms." said Graham Humphreys, CEO at The Culinary Edge. "Following suit with best-in-class fast-casuals, we gave guests the option of signature favorites, or custom builds. To communicate this new proposition, we created a brand identity that conveys the spirit of fun at the heart of the brand," added Sam Aronson, strategist at The Culinary Edge.

Upon opening, guests can experience Slapfish's new coastal seafood kitchen at any of the three Salt Lake City restaurants located at Sandy — 10431 State Street, Sandy, UT 84070; Lehi — 3320 N. Digital Drive, Suite 130, Lehi, UT 84043; and Farmington — 254 N. University Drive, Suite Q-010, Farmington, UT 84025. These lcoations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Slapfish, visit www.slapfishrestaurant.com.

Source: The Culinary Edge