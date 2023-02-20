Midan Marketing, a full-service, award-winning agency dedicated to serving clients in the meat and agriculture industries is announcing the launch of Parable Pictures, a new division offering a full-service video and production studio.

The division is helmed by former Midan Marketing Creative Director Dan Brooks, who has assumed the role of Parable’s managing director. The team’s crew is rounded out with a staff of award-winning videographers, photographers and other top creatives. Midan has always offered video and photography services. However, with the launch of Parable Pictures, the marketing agency is better poised to accommodate their continually growing roster of clients seeking customized videos and photography.

“We’re excited to build upon the proud tradition of creating exceptional, award-winning video and photography work that has long been the signature of Midan,” said Brooks. “With the launch of Parable, we can tell even more of the amazing stories of our clients [...] and continue to provide the high-quality video and photography services our clients are accustomed to.”

Some of Parable Pictures’ services include:

Drone video and photo packages

Brand manifestos

Training videos

Broadcast and digital ads

Ranch photography

The Parable Pictures team will be on-site at the Annual Meat Conference, set for March 6–8, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. The Parable Pictures crew will be filming at the show and will be available to consult with attendees interested in learning more about their services.

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit Parable Pictures.com.

Sources: Parable Pictures; Midan Marketing