Following the World Cup Championship win by Argentina, the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute announced its plan for the Week of Argentine Beef partnership with Los Angeles restaurants during the month of March.

Participating restaurants include SUR Restaurant & Lounge (famous from the Bravo show “Vanderpump Rules”), Bodega Malbec Argentinean Grill (a renowned Argentine restaurant in Los Angeles with an Argentine owner and Argentine chef) and Amarone Kitchen & Wine (one of Trip Advisor’s top 10% restaurants rated worldwide) with its newly open sister restaurant, Amarone Kitchen & Bar. All will showcase the distinct taste of Argentine beef as menu specials, using cuts including tenderloin, rib eye, skirt and New York strip.

“There are many restaurants in the U.S, that carry Argentine beef[,] including Novecento in Miami, Bodega Sur in Chicago, Buenos Aires Café in Austin, Chico Malo in Arizona, Patagonia Grill in Houston, and Buenos Aires restaurant in New York City,” said the President of the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute, Juan José Grigera Naón. “We hope that many more restaurants welcome the opportunity to showcase our premium beef to chefs and their customers.”

Argentine beef is known for its taste, tenderness, quality of its cattle and sustainable cattle-raising practices. The beef's cattle are raised in vast pastures where the cattle run free and are primarily grass-fed. Argentine beef is produced without anabolics or growth hormones, and the use of fertilizers and agrochemicals is practically nil. Argentine beef has a renowned global reputation.

In addition, beef produced in Argentina offers multiple health benefits, such as lower fat and cholesterol levels and a higher content of Omega-3 fatty acids, as well as a higher ratio of Omega-3 to Omega-6 fatty acids compared to cattle raised on feedlot and mixed feed. Argentina’s beef exports to the U.S. represent approximately 3% of the total Argentine beef exports worldwide. Additional countries that import Argentine beef in great quantities include China, Israel, Germany and Chile, among others.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to cook with Argentine [beef] and present a new high-quality product to our discerning customers. Argentine [beef] is one of the finest ingredients, so we hope to be able to use it regularly in California,” commented SUR Executive Chef Nicolás Medina.

Source: Argentine Beef Promotion Institute