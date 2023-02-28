Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, is announcing a brand relaunch, emphasizing its dedication to regenerative agriculture with Land to Market verification.

Verde has always provided organic, grass-fed beef with no antibiotics and no added hormones from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round. The brand’s new look and feel better highlights Verde's stance that its beef comes from a positive place. This relaunch also enhances the consumer shopping experience, making it easier to find the brand's products on shelves as Verde continues to grow at 10x the rate of conventional beef, according to Nielsen on Jan. 28, 2023.

“Since our inception in 2005, Verde has always been committed to sustainability, transparency, and animal welfare. We believe this new look and feel better communicates our dedication to these values,” said CEO and co-founder of Verde Farms, Dana Ehrlich. “After months of extensive consumer research, we’re excited to showcase this new branding that better highlights our core beliefs. Our new packaging will hit shelves in late [spring,] just in time for the grilling season. Consumers can also purchase nationwide with our long-term partner, Amazon Fresh, and have it on their doorstep in no time.”

Land to Market is the world’s first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution and verifies that farmers and ranchers are realizing positive outcomes to land health through Savory Institute’s Ecological Outcome Verification (EOV). Verde Farms is now supporting 47 verified regenerative land bases, including more than 100,000 hectares, or 247,105 acres.

“Not all beef is the same when it comes to environmental impact,” said Felipe Urioste, global network coordinator for Land to Market. “Verde is bringing visibility into why improving land health is critical, signaling to the meat industry and consumers ... to think about where meat products, like beef, come from and what impact it has on the planet. This is a big cue to other leading meat companies that they can do business differently, knowing that livestock can be a part of the climate solution.”

Verde offers a full line of grinds and steaks and is a supplier of organic, 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef that sources over 16 million pounds per year. It processes its products in-house at its state-of-the-art, USDA Organic and Level 2 SQF-certified processing facility located in Pedricktown, New Jersey. Verde is available in grocery, natural food and clubs nationwide and is the exclusive organic beef brand on Amazon Fresh.

The company is providing a first look at its brand relaunch and new packaging at this year’s Annual Meat Conference in Dallas, March 6–8. For media interested in connecting one-on-one with the Verde team, RSVP at kate@kkpragency.com.

Sources: Verde Farms; Land to Market