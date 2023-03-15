The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) installed new officers and elected members to its board of directors at its annual business meeting — the National Pork Industry Forum.

Scott Hays of Monroe City, Mo., was elevated to NPPC president for 2023-24. Scott Hays is a fifth-generation pork producer and has been involved in many aspects of production. While owning sows and production facilities remains the farm’s core business, he enjoys involvement in the sixth generation’s swine management, swine building maintenance and livestock hauling businesses.

Hays also represents producers on various state and national committees. He is a member of the Missouri Pork Association Board, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Agri-leaders of Tomorrow president, Missouri Farm Bureau, Monroe City FFA Alumni and Missouri Institute of Cooperatives.

Hays takes over for Terry Wolters, producer from Pipestone, Minn., who becomes NPPC immediate past president.

Lori Stevermer became NPPC president-elect. Stevermer is co-owner of Trail’s End Farm in Easton, Minn., where she served on the executive board of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. Stevermer has a history of advocating for the pork industry at the local, state and national levels.

The NPPC board of directors elected Duane Stateler, a fourth-generation pork producer and owner/operator of Stateler Family Farms, as vice president. Duane is a member of the Ohio Pork Council Board and is active in numerous Ohio Pork Council Committees.

Francis Forst of Missouri and Todd Marotz of Minnesota were elected as new members of the board. Bob Ivey of North Carolina and Dr. Jeremy Pittman of Virginia were each reelected to another three-year term. Jason Brester with Tyson Foods was elected to a two-year term as the allied industry representative.

They join current directors Craig Andersen of South Dakota, Rob Brenneman of Iowa, Steve Malakowsky of Minnesota, Pat Hord of Ohio, Dwight Mogler of Iowa, Jeb Stevens of Indiana and Russ Vering of Nebraska.

For NPPC’s nominating committee, Adam Dohrman of Missouri and Adam Krause of South Dakota were elected to the panel. Both will serve two-year terms.

“The NPPC Board of Directors is a critical part of NPPC’s success,” NPPC CEO Bryan Humphreys said. “All of the easy problems have been solved, and it is the outstanding leaders on our board that guide this industry through the mountain of challenges we face.”

Source: NPPC