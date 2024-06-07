The 15-member, producer-led board of directors has elected the new officers for 2024–2025 and they began their term this week. The USDA has also sworn in the new board of directors. Their terms will officially start on July 1, 2024.
Officers:
- President: Al Wulfekuhle, Iowa.
- Vice President: Gordon Spronk, Minn.
- Treasurer: Alayne Johnson, Ind.
- Past President: Bob Ruth, Pa.
New board members:
- Jesse Heimer, Mo. - 3-year term
- Dr. Seth Krantz, Tenn. - 3-year term
- Kevin Rasmussen, Iowa - 3-year term
- Pat Bane, Ill. - 3-year term
- Bob Ruth, Pa. - 1-year term
Report Abusive Comment