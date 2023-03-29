The USPOULTRY Foundation recently awarded a $2,310 student recruiting grant to Prairie View A&M University in Texas. The grant was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Pilgrim’s.

Prairie View A&M University will use the funds provided by the grant to support travel to Texas A&M University, local poultry farms and other local poultry industry visits. These efforts will allow Prairie View A&M students to gain exposure to poultry industry career fields, aiding in retention of existing students and the recruitment of other animal science students into the poultry field.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board recently approved student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to 28 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Sources: USPOULTRY; USPOULTRY Foundation