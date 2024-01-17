The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $5,600 student recruiting grant to Kansas State University. The university’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry is the largest on the campus, with more than 1,100 students.

Kansas State University will use the grant funds in multiple ways, including promotion of the avian sciences club across campus, field trips to Cal-Maine Foods and Tyson Foods, FFA Career Development Events and poultry judging. These funds represent an evolution from telling students about the opportunities available to them, to involving them in the poultry industry and showing students the kind of roles they can expect to attain within the poultry industry.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board approved student recruiting grants totaling $297,580 to 26 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry-science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years at the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation