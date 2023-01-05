The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $6,938 student recruiting grant to Wallace State Community College (WSCC) in Alabama. The grant was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Peco Foods and was presented to Dr. Melanie Glasscock, poultry science instructor, by WSCC President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. Joining in the presentation were several poultry science students and Jason Bynum, agriculture/horticulture production instructor.

Grant funds will be used to produce informational materials regarding Wallace State’s Poultry Science 2+2 option, allowing students to take two years of courses at WSCC before transferring to Auburn University to complete a bachelor’s degree in poultry science, with options to focus on production, processing and products, pre-veterinarian or food science. Additionally, a networking luncheon is also planned to provide poultry science students with an opportunity to speak to poultry industry representatives.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board approved student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to 28 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years at the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation