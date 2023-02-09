The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $1,175 student recruiting grant to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) in Georgia. The grant was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from the Don Dalton Student Recruiting Fund.

The grant funds will be used to raise awareness of the significant expansion of the poultry industry in South Georgia and the correlating opportunities for well-prepared graduates. The recently approved Poultry Science Pathway and middle and high school curricula have resulted in greater interest in the poultry industry and ABAC’s offerings. The funding will also be used to provide additional lab supplies.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board approved student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to 28 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years at the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation; U.S. Poultry and Egg Association