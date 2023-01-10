The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $7,000 student recruiting grant to Sam Houston State University in Texas. The grant was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Jerry and Cherie Moye.

Funds provided by this grant will help to support active recruiting of youth at events such as the San Antonio Livestock Show, National and State FFA Conventions and visits to high schools and community colleges. Additionally, the grant funds will be used for recruiting at Saturday@Sam, a biannual campus visitation day exposing prospective students and families to department academics, opportunities and facilities. Seminars will also be provided to Texas 4-H and FFA youth.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board approved student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to 28 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years at the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation