The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded a $7,000 student recruiting grant to the University of North Georgia in Gainesville, Ga. The university offers an Associate of Science with emphasis in agriculture-poultry science. Two tracks are available, avian biology and poultry science, with both requiring that an internship be completed.

The University of North Georgia’s poultry science program has seen tremendous growth over the past year and has added an additional certificate in poultry science. This certificate allows current business students and others to take a combination of poultry science and business courses to increase their business acumen. Grant funds are used to create marketing materials for the program and other recruiting events. The University of North Georgia’s Poultry 101 event will also be a beneficiary of grant funds, providing the largest recruitment outreach event with 100 students present for a day-long event.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation