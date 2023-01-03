The USPOULTRY Foundation recently awarded a $33,230 student recruiting grant to Auburn University. The grant was made possible in part from an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Ingram Farms.

Auburn University is one of six universities in the United States that has a department dedicated to poultry science. Dr. William “Bill” Dozier, department head and director for the Charles C. Miller Jr. Poultry Research and Education Center, intends for the funds to help strengthen recruiting efforts, allowing the poultry science department to interact with local high schools and community colleges to encourage students to consider poultry science and the various career opportunities available in the poultry industry.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board recently approved student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to 28 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation