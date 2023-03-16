The USPOULTRY Foundation recently awarded a $2,600 student recruiting grant to the University of Florida. The grant was made possible in part from an endowing Foundation gift from Claxton Poultry Farms.



The University of Florida will use the grant funds to support and expand their poultry industry study tour and provide additional opportunities for industry exposure. This will include a facility tour of various production operations.



The USPOULTRY Foundation board recently approved student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to 28 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.



Source: USPOULTRY Foundation