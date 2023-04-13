As part of a new initiative designed to build a healthier workforce, Tyson Foods Inc. introduced a digital tool to help its team members improve their health and well-being.

Approximately 120,000 people employed by the company in the U.S. now have access to a technology platform provided by Limeade, an immersive employee well-being innovator. The platform, which is available on a voluntary basis and can be accessed by computer or through a mobile app, delivers personalized activities and resources that support emotional, physical, financial and work well-being.

The Limeade platform is the cornerstone of the new "Living Well at Tyson Foods” initiative that infuses health and wellness into the workplace. The app includes the designation of specified team members as well-being champions across the company, monthly working wellness webinars, and other programs.

“We started the ‘Living Well at Tyson Foods’ initiative because we care about our team members and believe the Limeade platform will enhance our efforts to promote a culture of well-being,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, chief medical officer, Tyson Foods. “Our company’s success depends on our people and this initiative will place well-being at the heart of the team member experience, infusing health and wellness into the workplace.”

The Limeade platform operates in 19 languages and serves as a centralized health benefits hub for team members. It includes information on preventative health activities, connections to internal Tyson Foods well-being programs and access to a library of educational resources. Users can choose whether to engage in a variety of activities through the platform, such as syncing the platform to their personal fitness trackers, taking interactive quizzes and connecting with other members through its social capabilities.

The platform, along with access to full health care benefits on day one of employment, is another example of Tyson Foods’ ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of its team members. Other examples include:

Longer parental leave — Earlier this year, the company announced it has invested more than $20 million to offer longer parental leave, additional mental health support and other wellness and health plan benefits at no additional cost to team members.

Health centers —Tyson Foods continues to pilot seven health centers that offer team members and their families easier access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost.

Prescription drug savings — In 2021, the company partnered with Rx Savings Solutions to provide a free, confidential online tool that gives team members and their covered dependents ways to pay less for the medications covered through the company’s health plan.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.