Tyson Foods Inc. is announcing that management will participate in the 18th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 17, 2023, in New York City. The fireside chat with Donnie King, president & CEO, and John R. Tyson, executive vice president & CFO, will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live audio webcast. The webcast may be accessed by selecting the following link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/ZgJFpVNEHqWqstT3idPFm2

A replay will also be posted on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com under Events and Presentations.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.