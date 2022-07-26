The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) has announced its participation in the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, August 5–14 in Sturgis, South Dakota. Motorcyclists and attendees from all over the United States will make their way to Beef Country for one of South Dakota’s largest events of the year that reaches approximately a half million people from all over the world.

New to this year’s Rally is the latest Beef Throwdown Experience that will encompass the entire state as it provides an opportunity to “Claim Your Steak” alongside the always popular burger battle taking place on Harley Davidson Rally Stage August 12, 2022. Nominations for the “Claim Your Steak” campaign were gathered throughout the month of June as communities from across South Dakota celebrated their local beef cuisine in helping SDBIC identify some of South Dakota’s best options for a great steak with over 30 locations to be highlighted.

﻿SDBIC Executive Director Suzy Geppert is proud of the entire beef industry and the efforts put into bringing our high-quality protein to the plate. “We have been highlighting restaurants throughout the Black Hills with our Beef Throwdown experience for the past five years and have used everything from passports to QR codes alongside our maps to highlight great eating experiences. We know many of our Rally attendees travel the hills throughout that time frame but we also know they are coming from all directions and this will provide them a tool to help identify great beef eateries along the way as all roads lead to Sturgis.” This expanded travel South Dakota experience partners beef with the City of Sturgis with both organizations providing information about the Throwdown on their media properties.

City of Sturgis Sponsorship Director, Lance Scherer stated, “The South Dakota Beef Industry Council has been a valued sponsor of the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since 2017. More than a sponsor, SDBIC and the city are neighbors and friends who share a passion for our home, South Dakota."

The top three nominated steakhouses will be visited by South Dakota ranchers and Celebrity Chef Justin Warner as they move to the final round of the competition. Warner and local ranchers will judge the final three with the champion being announced live at the Sturgis Burger Battle. The top three locations will also work alongside Warner as official judges at that event. The champion restaurant will move forward and represent the SDBIC as the official beef team at the Sanford International Tournament of Champions Pro Am gold event in September. All nominated restaurant moves forward for the People’s Choice Award. Consumers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Claim Your Steak Steakhouse/Restaurant for the people’s choice award from August 1–11, 2022. The People’s Choice Award will be announced on Friday, August 12 during the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Burger Battle at the Harley Davidson Rally Stage in Sturgis.

The annual Beef Throwdown is back and will take place on the Harley Davidson Rally Stage, downtown Sturgis on August 12, 2022 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle will feature three teams that will pair Sturgis VIP Sponsors with South Dakota’s Beef Farmers and Ranchers and Media Partners as they battle for their chance to be the 2022 Beef Throwdown Burger Battle champions. SDBIC Celebrity Chef Justin Warner will be onsite to help host and judge this year’s Burger Battle, along with representatives from the three winning Claim Your Steak restaurants.

“We have a great line up of activities for this year’s City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and we are excited to help provide education to consumers on the importance of beef in a whole plate diet and have a little fun along the way as we highlight some of our South Dakota Steakhouses/Restaurants and South Dakota’s hard working beef farmers and ranchers," says Geppert.

For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit sdbeef.org and MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org.

Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council