The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will welcome German chefs Rüdiger Brummer and Howie Grant to the U.S. from July 25–29, 2022. They will tour several South Dakota beef farms and ranches and other key sectors of the industry that make beef one of South Dakota's leading economic drivers.

The SDBIC will also host a Producer Meet and Greet at Sturgis Brewing Company in Sturgis, South Dakota on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Food Network Celebrity and Team Beef South Dakota chef, Justin Warner, will join Chef Brummer and Chef Grant to demonstrate preparation techniques and serving options for various value cuts of beef utilized in Germany. While showcasing some of their talents, the chefs will discuss current German consumer beef trends, the different usage of those cuts in the U.S. vs Germany, and the opportunities created for U.S. beef. To round out the night, a beef and beer pairing opportunity will occur with an open question and answer session following the demonstrations for event attendees.

SDBIC Board of Director Les Shaw states, “This is a great opportunity for local producers to engage with consumers and chefs from Europe. We will have the opportunity to show them how we strive to produce a high-quality protein, along with giving them a hands on look at the labor it takes to provide that protein. It’s equally important that producers learn what Europeans believe about our industry and what sort of product they want from us.”

The United States Meat Export Federation (USMEF), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, will also be in attendance alongside Brummer and Grant as the SDBIC introduces them to South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers who work hard to provide high-quality beef.

If you would like to attend the Meet and Greet event hosted in partnership with the Sturgis Brewing Company, please RSVP to the SDBIC no later than July 22, 2022 at (605) 224-4722.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program. For more information on the Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts, visit

Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council