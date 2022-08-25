Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will gather Sept.7, 2022, at Drifters Conference Center in Fort Pierre, S.D.

The nominating committee will begin at 7:30 a.m. with full board of directors meeting to follow at 10 a,m.

This meeting provides an opportunity for beef producers to network with their peers in understanding the Beef Checkoff. All beef producers are invited to attend. RSVP to Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call the SDBIC office at (605) 224-4722 if you plan to attend so that meal arrangements can be made.

Visit www.sdbeef.org to learn more about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the state’s Beef Checkoff program or visit www.beefboard.org to learn more about national efforts.