The National Provisioner's Top 100 is an annual ranking of the top 100 meat and poultry processors in the United States, based on net sales. This ranking is based on information submitted to NP, unless otherwise noted.

EFR: Estimated from company reports or other published data.

EST: Sales data estimated using most recent available information.

The National Provisioner would like to thank the companies that participated in this year’s report. If you would like to be a part of next year’s Top 100 Processors Report, please e-mail Fred Wilkinson at wilkinsonf@bnpmedia.com.

Top 100 / 1-25 Rank Company Net Sales (Millions) No. of Plants No. of Employees Operations 1

2022:3 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

Wichita, Kan.

Brian Sikes, President/CEO 165,000 40 155,000 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Plant-Based Protein, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 2

2022:4 Sysco Corp.

Houston, Texas

Kevin Hourican, President/CEO 73,580 125 71,000 Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Further Processing, Veal, Lamb, Game, Private Labeling 3

2022:1 Tyson Foods Inc.

Springdale, Ark.

Donnie King, President/CEO 53,282 150 142,000 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Plant-Based Protein, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic, 4

2022:2 JBS USA

Greeley, Colo.

Andre Nogueira, President/CEO 27,800 85 78,000 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Lamb, Prepared Foods, Plant-Based Protein, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 5

2022:5 Smithfield Foods Inc.

Smithfield, Va.

Shane Smith, President/CEO 14,400 59 60,000 Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Meat Snacks, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 6

2022:7 Hormel Foods Inc.

Austin, Minn.

Jim Snee, Chairman/President/CEO 12,000 40 20,000 Pork further processing, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, nuts, nut butter, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Plant-Based Protein, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 7

2022:10 Conagra Brands LLC

Omaha, Neb.

Sean M. Connolly, President/CEO 11,536 42 18,000 Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Meat Snacks, Prepared Foods 8

2022:12 Wayne-Sanderson Farms Inc.

Laurel, Miss.

Clint Rivers, CEO 8,000 23 26,000 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 9

2022:9 OSI Group LLC

Aurora, Ill.

Sheldon Lavin, CEO/Chairman 7,900 57 20,000 Beef Slaughter, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Seafood, Prepared Foods, Plant-Based Protein, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 10

2022:6 National Beef Packing Co. LLC

Kansas City, Mo.

Tim Klein, President/CEO 7,000 7 8,900 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Prepared Foods, Meat Snacks, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 11

2022:8 Perdue Farms Inc.

Salisbury, Md.

Randy Day, CEO 6,700 21 21,000 Boxed Beef, Ground Beef, Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Lamb, Prepared Foods, Meat Snacks, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 12

2022:11 Koch Foods LLC

Park Ridge, Ill.

Joseph C. Grendys, CEO/Chairman/President 4,700 18 14,000 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing 13

2022:37 Simmons Prepared Foods

Siloam, Ark.

Todd Simmons, CEO 3,600 6 10,000 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready 14

2022:66 Golden State Foods

Irvine, Calif.

Mark Wetterau, Chairman/CEO 3,100 1 6,000 Ground Beef, Fresh Pork 15

2022:15 Foster Farms

Livingston, Calif.

Dannie Smith, CEO 3,000 11 10,000 Deli Meat, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 16

2022:20 Seaboard Foods LLC

Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Peter Brown, President/CEO 2,610 3 5,000 Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Prepared Foods, Private Labeling 17

2022:54 The Chef's Warehouse

Ridgefield, Conn.

Chris Pappas, Chairman/CEO 2,600 6 4,124 Beef Further Processing, Prepared Foods 18

2022:19 George's Inc.

Springdale, Ark.

Carl George and Charles George,

Co-CEO/President 1,900 8 7,000 Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Cured Sausage, Deli Meat, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 19

2022:18 Greater Omaha Packing Co.

Omaha, Neb.

Henry Davis, CEO 1,900 (EST) 1 1,500 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef 20

2022:24 House of Raeford Farms Inc.

Rose Hill, N.C.

Robert C. Johnson, CEO 1,900 7 4,500 Deli Meat, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Private Labeling 21

2022:30 Case Foods Inc.

Troutman, N.C.

Thomas R. Shelton, Chairman 1,700 4 3,300 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing 22

2022:40 Clemens Food Group

Hatfield, Pa.

Doug Clemens, CEO 1,600 3 3,500 Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Meat Snacks, Case-ready 23

2022:21 Butterball LLC

Garner, N.C.

Jay Jandrain, President/CEO 1,500 6 5,500 Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 24

2022:32 Peco Foods Inc.

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Mark Hickman, President/CEO 1,500 8 4,000 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing 25

2022:33 Monogram Food

Solutions LLC

Memphis, Tenn.

Karl Schledwitz, CEO 1,400 8 3,600 Bacon, Prepared Foods, Meat Snacks, Private Labeling

Top 100 / 26-50 Rank Company Net Sales (Millions) No. of Plants No. of Employees Operations 26

2022:35 Johnsonville LLC

Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Nick Meriggioli, CEO 1,300 5 3,000 Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage 27

2022:23 Wolverine Packing Co.

Detroit, Mich.

Jim Bonahoom, President 1,300 (EST) 4 675 Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Veal, Lamb 28

2020:14 Oscar Mayer

(Part of Kraft Heinz Co.)

Chicago, Ill.

Stuart Burgin, CEO 1,265 4 3,000 Cured Sausage, Deli Meat, Bacon, Meat Snacks, Prepared Foods, Private Labeling 29

2022:27 Sigma U.S.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Warren J. Panico, CEO 1,122 (EST) 6 2,900 Beef Further Processing, Ham, Deli Meat, Poultry Further Processing 30

2022:51 Ruiz Food Products Inc.

Dinuba, Calif.

Dan Antonelli, CEO/President 1,100 3 3,500 Prepared Foods 31

2022:29 Golden West

Food Group

Vernon, Calif.

Erik Litmanovich, CEO 1,070 (EFR) 3 1,320 Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Plant-based Protein, Natural/Organic 32

2022:67 BEF Foods, A Post

Holdings Co.

Columbus, Ohio

Rob Vitale, Presiden/CEO 1,036 2 2,000 Pork Slaughter, Fresh Sausage, Ham, Bacon 33

2022:13 American Foods Group LLC

Green Bay, Wis.

Steve Van Lannen, President/COO 1,000 8 2,000 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Prepared Foods 34

2022:22 Boar's Head Provisions Co. Inc.

Sarasota, Fla.

Carlos Giraldo, President 1,000 (EST) 4 2,171 Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Private Labeling 35

2022:36 Kenosha Beef

International Ltd.

Kenosha, Wis.

Dennis Vignieri, CEO 971.5 (EST) 3 900 Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Case-ready, Private Labeling 36

2022:52 Cooper Farms

Oakwood, Ohio

James R. Cooper, CEO 955 3 2,455 Ham, Deli Meat, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 37

2022:58 Farmers Pride Inc. (dba Bell & Evans)

Fredericksburg, Penn.

Scott Sechler Sr., President/Owner 950 3 1,800 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Natural/Organic 38

2022:26 Indiana Packers Corp.

Delphi, Ind.

Russ Yearwood, President/COO 928 4 2,200 Beef Further Processing, Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Private Labeling 39

2022:42 Carl Buddig & Co.

Homewood, Ill.

Robert Buddig, CEO 894 6 2,500 Cured Sausage, Deli Meat, Meat Snacks, Private Labeling 40

2022:38 Fieldale Farms Corp.

Baldwin, Ga.

Tom Hensley, President 878 3 5,000 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 41

2022:68 Land O' Frost

Munster, Ind.

David Van Eekeren, President 868 3 1,500 Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat 42

2022:40 West Liberty Foods LLC

West Liberty, Iowa

Brandon Achen, President/CEO 841 4 2,500 Beef Further Processing, Deli Meat, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods. Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 43

2022:34 OK Foods, A Bachoco Co.

Fort Smith, Ark.

Trent Goins, CEO 833 3 3,000 Beef Further Processing, Ham, Deli Meat, Poultry Further Processing 44

2022:57 Brakebush Bros. Inc.

Westfield, Wis.

Gregory Huff, President.CEO 797 4 2,300 Poultry Further Processing, Private Labeling 45

2022:70 Allen Harim Foods LLC

Seaford, Del.

Mickey Baugher, CEO 787 2 1,800 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing 46

2020:25 Fresh Mark Inc.

Massilon, Ohio

Neil Genshaft, CEO/Chairman 756 4 2,455 Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Meat Snacks, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 47

2022:61 Omaha Steaks

International Inc.

Omaha, Neb.

Todd Simon, Chairman/CEO 734 3 2,000 Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Pork, Ham, Bacon, Meat Snacks, Veal, Lamb, Seafood, Prepared Foods 48

2022:45 John Soules

Foods Inc.

Tyler, Texas

John Soules Jr. and Mark Soules, Co-CEOs 706 (EST) 3 1,800 Beef Further Processing, Poultry Further Processing, Prepared Foods, Natural/Organic, Private Labeling 49

2022:31 CTI Foods LLC

Wilder, Idaho

Mike Buccheri, President/ CEO 692 (EST) 6 1,800 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Poultry Further Processing, Private Labeling 50

2022:47 Sugarcreek

Cincinnati, Ohio

John Richardson, Chairman 650 (EST) 6 2,000 Beef Further Processing, Fresh Pork, Bacon, Poultry Further Processing, Lamb, Game, Case-Ready

Top 100 / 51-75 Rank Company Net Sales (Millions) No. of Plants No. of Employees Operations 51

2022:39 Agri Beef Co.

Boise, Idaho

Robert Rebholtz Jr., President/CEO 633 1 1,200 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Pork, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon 52

2022:56 Lopez-Dorada Foods

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Francisco "Pancho" González, CEO 620 4 1,564 Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Sausage, Poultry Further Processing 53

2022:48 STX Beef Co.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Terry Maul, CEO 614 (EFR) 1 700 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Ground Beef 54

2022:62 Rastelli Foods Group

Swedesboro, N.J.

Ray Rastelli, Co-Founder, Tony Rastelli, Co-Founder 592 2 800 Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Veal, Lamb, Game, Seafood, Meat Snacks, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 55

2022:16 Mountaire Farms Inc.

Millsboro, Del.

Ron Cameron, President/CEO 580 4 7,000 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready 56

2022:53 Lone Star Beef Processors

San Angelo, Texas

Bryan King, President 550 (EFR) 1 750 Beef Slaughter, Fresh Pork 57

2022:55 CS Beef Packers LLC

Kuna, ID

Trevor Caviness, President 545 (EFR) 1 750 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Ground Beef 58

2022:87 Maple Leaf Farms

Milford, Ind.

Scott Reinholt, CEO 506 4 1,200 Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing 59

2022:59 Branding Iron

Holdings Inc.

Sauget, Ill.

Scott Hudspeth, CEO 475 (EST) 3 950 Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Case-Ready 60

2022:28 Creekstone Farms

Premium Beef LLC

Arkansas City, Kan.

Keizo Kada, President/CEO 422 1 800 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Ground Beef, Further Processing, Steak Cutting, Case Ready 61

2022:63 Empirical Foods Inc.

Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Ryan Ruda, President 400 (EST) 4 700 Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef 62

2022:75 Dakota Provisions LLC

Huron, S.D.

Jordan Woodbury, President/CEO 370 2 925 Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 63

2022:77 Tip Top Poultry Inc.

Marietta, Ga.

Brad Respress, CEO 366 3 1,406 Beef Further Processing, Poultry Slaughter, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 64

2022:63 FPL Food LLC

Augusta, Ga.

François Léger, Owner/CEO 350 2 600 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Meat Snacks, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 65 Rantoul Foods LLC

Carpentersville, Ill.

James Jendruczek, President/Managing Partner 348 (EST) 2 450 Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Ham, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 66

2022:72 Jensen Meat Co.

San Diego, Calif.

Abel Olivera, CEO 310 (EST) 1 500 Ground Beef, Natural/Organic, Plant-based Protein 67

2022:91 Kayem Foods Inc.

Chelsea, Mass.

Matt Monkiewicz, President/CEO 301 2 600 Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Poultry Further Processing 68

2022:74 Surlean Foods

San Antonio, Texas

Daryl Scott, President 300 (EST) 1 250 Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 69

2022:79 Superior Farms

Davis, Calif.

Rick Stott, President/CEO 280 4 500 Veal, Lamb, Prepared Foods, Case-Ready, Private Labeling 70

2022:60 Colorado Premium

Greeley, Colo.

Kevin LaFleur, CEO 274 2 650 Beef Further Processing, Ground Beef, Poultry Further Processing, Case-Ready, Private Labeling, Natural/Organic 71

2022:73 Eddy Packing Co.

Yoakam, Texas

Jim Reed, CEO 270 2 512 Fresh Sausage, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Bacon, Poultry Further Processing 72

2022:69 Fair Oaks Foods LLC

Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Michael C. Thompson, President/CEO 250 2 228 Beef Further Processing, Cured Sausage, Bacon, Poultry Further Processing 73

2022:64 Abbyland Foods Inc.

Abbotsford, Wis.

Harland Schraufnagel, CEO 240 (EFR) 5 1,000 Beef Slaughter, Boxed Beef, Beef Further Processing, Pork Slaughter, Fresh Pork, Fresh Sausage, Deli Meat, Prepared Foods, Meat Snacks, Private Labeling 74

2022:76 Foundation Food Group

Gainesville, Ga.

Jerry D. Wilson, CEO 240 (EFR) 4 1,635 Poultry Further Processing, Private Labeling 75

2022:49 Dietz & Watson

Philadelphia, Pa.

Louis Eni, CEO 234 3 1,299 Beef Further Processing, Cured Sausage, Ham, Deli Meat, Poultry Further Processing, Meat Snacks, Natural/Organic