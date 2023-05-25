Mark your calendars and make plans to attend the American Meat Science Association’s (AMSA) 76th Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC), June 25-28, 2023. At this premier event meat scientists from across the country will gather in St. Paul, Minnesota where they will be hosted by Hormel Foods Corporation and the University of Minnesota for an amazing celebration of friendship and research! “RMC brings together the leading scientists and technical experts in the meat industry to understand challenges, work toward solutions, and plan for the future. Best of all, students, the future of the meat industry, are there to learn from them,” stated AMSA CEO, Collette Kaster. For the last 76 years this meeting has been a place for researchers, students, and industry professionals to gather and discuss research and hot topics within the meat industry.

The opening keynote presentation “Alleviating Food Insecurity in the United States: The Critical Role of Meat,” will be led by Craig Gundersen, Ph.D. the Snee Family Endowed Chair at the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (BCHP) and Professor in the Department of Economics at Baylor University. Dr. Gundersen will review how food insecurity rates have declined markedly since a post-Great Recession peak in 2014. A key reason for this decline is the success of our agricultural supply chains and, in particular, the meat industry. In this presentation, Dr. Gundersen will define food insecurity, give an overview of trends and differences across geography and demography, and discuss the role of the safety net against hunger, with an emphasis on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program). He will conclude with some of the remaining challenges to more fully alleviating food insecurity in the United States and the roles that can be played by the meat industry.

Tuesday morning will begin with a presentation on “Innovation in Poultry and Meat Processing: A Necessary Opportunity” by Doug Britton, Ph.D. Dr. Britton is a Principal Research Engineer with the Georgia Tech Research Institute and serves as the Associate Division Chief of the Intelligent Sustainable Technologies Division and Program Manager for the Agricultural Technology Research Program (ATRP) at Georgia Tech. The ATRP program is highly focused on driving transformational innovation in advanced technologies for poultry, agribusiness, and food processing. Working closely with stakeholders in academia, industry, and the public service sector, his efforts entail identifying key unmet challenges and translating them into applied, actionable research initiatives. He will share his passion about the future of poultry production and processing and the opportunities to infuse new technologies into an otherwise highly optimized system with the RMC attendees.

The final keynote session of the 2023 RMC will be one that you do not want to miss as Chef Stephen Giunta, Cargill’s Global Director of Culinary, Certified Master, gives an informative keynote on “Igniting Your Fire.” With over 40 years of culinary experience, ranging from the White House (yes, really) to corporate America, you will walk away inspired and ready to set your career on fire. Come find out how a career grounded in education and mentorship was the secret ingredient to his success.

Following each morning keynote session, there will be afternoon concurrent and reciprocation sessions giving attendees the chance to view some of the cutting-edge research taking place in the meat science community. Attendees will also have a chance to hear from some of the leading experts in the industry on a variety of topics. These sessions include:

Monday Concurrent Sessions

Meat Science & Human Nutrition: Better Together



Pre- and Postnatal Stress Impact on Muscle Development and Meat Quality



The Other 40% - Innovation in Biologics and Biomaterials

Tuesday Concurrent Sessions

Cell Based Protein



Salmonella Pathogenicity and Public Health Risks from Meat and Poultry



Packaging and Preservation

Wednesday Concurrent Sessions

What Direction Should the Protein Industry (Academia and Industry) Be Preparing For?



Modern Advancements in Science and Technology in Processed Meats

Wednesday Hands-On Workshops

Flavor Building Blocks, From Classic to Modern Workshop



USDA Grant Writing Workshop

Networking: From catching up with old friends to connecting with other meat science professionals, RMC will provide an amazing networking opportunity! The AMSA 76th RMC will kick off with the Welcome Reception on Sunday night at the iconic Allianz Field that is home to the Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer. Here, attendees will have the chance to enjoy the field’s beauty and amenities while catching up with old friends and meeting new colleagues. On Monday night, Harriet Island will serve as the backdrop for the annual AMSA RMC family picnic. Harriet Island is located along the banks of the Mississippi River and will provide a great panoramic view of downtown St. Paul. Harriet Island is enjoyed by many of the area locals as it is a great venue to enjoy many outdoor activities as much of the park is covered with ample green space. Attendees will enjoy various yard games and have the chance to compete in the first-ever kickball tournament for our conference. Wrapping up the social events will be the AMSA RMC Awards banquet which will be held at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront, bringing attendees together to recognize meat science professionals for their outstanding contributions in research, education, extension, and industry outreach.

Student Activities: Over the past several years RMC attendance has continued to grow, and with that the number of students that attend RMC has surpassed expectations. These students are passionate, engaged, and excited about the meat industry and what the future holds for them and their colleagues. As the student attendee numbers rise, so does their participation in the many events that take place at the annual RMC, including the undergraduate quiz bowl competition, career and networking fair, poster presentation sessions, mentor program, as well as the product development competitions. Countless hours are devoted to planning, training, and preparing for the events that will occur this June, but there is one event that these students cannot plan for in advance, the Iron Chef competition where their culinary knowledge will be put to the test.

“The AMSA planning committee has been working diligently to create a strong program focused on equipping attendees with the latest information related to science and technology in the meat industry, and while we understand the importance of providing scientific updates, we also realize the importance of personal interactions within the industry. It is, after all, our relationships that provide the best avenue for transferring information. Therefore, the meeting will also provide ample opportunities for networking and social events along with a community outreach event,” stated Dr. Mindy Brashears, AMSA RMC Chair and Associate Vice President for Research, Director-International Center for Food Industry Excellence, Roth and Letch Family Endowed Chair for Food Safety at Texas Tech University.

The AMSA 76th RMC has something unique for each attendee, whether it is networking with your peers, enjoying the traditional social events, or listening to the latest cutting-edge research from academic and industry experts, you are sure to find it in St. Paul, Minnesota this summer. We look forward to seeing you this June! For more details on the technical program, lodging, and to register please visit www.meatscience.org/rmc.