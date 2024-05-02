AMSA is excited to celebrate 77 years of meat science heritage at the 77th RMC June 16-19, 2024, in Oklahoma City.

The official website of the AMSA 77th RMC, www.meatscience.org/rmc, includes registration, hotel information, and detailed conference information.

The 2024 RMC, co-hosted by Oklahoma State University and Lopez-Dorada Foods, will include:

Featured keynote sessions

Monday, June 17 -- “Sharks Don’t Swim Backwards,” sponsored by Cargill

Hear Rob Sharkey's story of grit and determination, coming back from the hog market crash, farming, and how the SharkFarmer was born. SharkFarmer’s compelling message revolves around never giving up on your dreams, embracing challenges and strategically pivoting in the face of adversity. He will share his insight on navigating uncharted waters, challenging yourself with new roles, and carving a path to success in the ever-evolving landscape of agriculture. Be inspired to overcome obstacles, redefine your goals, never let fear hold you back, and embrace conversation with the next generation while not squishing their dreams as they find their place back on the family farm. Rob Sharkey is not your average Illinois grain farmer. Better known by his digital alias, The SharkFarmer, he is a risk taker and out of the box thinker who believes everyone has a story to tell.

Tuesday morning, June 18 -- “Personal Branding: Maximizing Performance in the Workplace,” sponsored by Kemin

This is not your typical approach to personal branding. Paul Davis, a highly experienced executive with more than 40 years of leadership, will discuss the impact of how others perceive and experience you. This presentation will focus on enhancing your ability to positively influence others and elevate the overall performance of your team, department, and company. Is your personal brand welcoming, encouraging, one that lets others be their personal best? If you are not sure, then join us to hear Paul Davis draw upon his experience in various Fortune 100 companies such as Monsanto, Johnson & Johnson, The Gillette Company, Procter & Gamble, and Tyson Foods.

Tuesday afternoon, June 18 -- “Less but Better - Meat as the Luxury Food of the Future,” sponsored by PIC

Dr. Lars Leopold Hinrichsen, EVP at Danish Technological Institute, DMRI, is the recipient of the 2024 RMC International Lectureship Award. With over 30 years of industry experience, Dr. Hinrichsen brings expertise in innovation and technology. His insights promise to shed light on the evolving dynamics of the meat industry, emphasizing a shift towards value over price competition. Holding an MSc in Food Science, a PhD in Meat Technology from the University of Copenhagen, and an eMBA in Innovation Management from the Technical University of Denmark, Dr. Hinrichsen's contributions extend globally, including advanced automation and food technology solutions.

Wednesday, June 19, “Celebrating Science,” sponsored by JBS Foods/Pilgrim’s

Are you ready to restore trust in science and improve the public’s understanding about meat? The final session of 2024 RMC will start with a presentation by Michele Payn. This thought-provoking keynote will challenge you to find the power of connecting on a human level and why scientists must engage. You will learn how to better guide discussions in your work, outside of agriculture, and with consumers through translating science in a more meaningful way. Michele Payn, CSP, connects the people and science of food and farming as principal of Cause Matters Corp. She is known for being a community catalyst, a passionate advocate for global agriculture - and touching hearts to move minds.

2024 RMC Technical Program concurrent sessions will include: