Forever Feed Technologies, based in Hanford, Calif., and American Fork, Utah, is announcing a multimillion-dollar investment from a group of dairy and agriculture leaders to develop sustainable and enterprise scale automated indoor-growing feed mills. The climate-controlled technology will greatly reduce water, land usage, and methane emissions, helping the industry reach its goal of being "climate neutral" by 2050.

Participating in the funding are River Ranch Farms in Hanford, Calif., Bar 20 Dairy in Kerman, Calif., Producers Dairy Products in Fresno, Calif., De Jong Family Farms in Francesville, Ind., and additional agriculture leaders. The funding will go toward building large and reliably controlled environment mills, capable of feeding thousands of animals with fresh high-quality feed year-round, enabling producers to responsibly expand their operations to meet growing demands.

Forever Feed Technologies CEO Steve Lindsley said, "We're pleased to have assembled some of the most respected dairy and agriculture leaders in the country to participate in our funding round. Forever Feed is committed to building world class water-saving technology that will allow our customers, anywhere in the world, to sustainably grow cattle feed 365-days a year."

Jack de Jong, chairman of Forever Feed Technologies and owner of River Ranch Farms, said, "Investing in a sustainable future for cattle feed compliments similar water and decarbonizing investments, like the many successful digester and manure management projects currently in operation around the country. We have great confidence in the impressive business and development strategy that Steve and his management team have built."

Steve Shehadey, owner of the award-winning Bar 20 Dairy, said, "Our company is committed to building a sustainable future for generations to come. The Forever Feed Mill solution will provide a predictive water-saving and decarbonizing platform that we believe will enhance the output and welfare for our animals while reducing the environmental impact here in the greater Fresno area and potentially all around the world".

Forever Feed Technologies has partnered with international automation and engineering design firms to bring the Forever Feed Mill system to market. More details will be released in the near future.

Source: Forever Feed Technologies