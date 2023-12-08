The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Wayne Farms LLC, a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,377 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast products that may be undercooked.

The RTE chicken breast items were produced on Oct. 16, 2023. The following product is subject to recall:

9-pound cardboard boxes containing 12 packs of three “CHEF’S LINE FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with lot codes of 3723289239002 and 3723289239003 with USE BY: 01/14/24 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20214” on the case label. These items were shipped to distributor locations in Illinois for further distribution to foodservice locations.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional or restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Frank Singleton, media and public relations at Wayne Farms LLC, at 678-316-4237 or FES01@ATT.net. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jenny Ball, director of customer care at Wayne Farms LLC, at 678-450-3152 or jenny.ball@waynesanderson.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS