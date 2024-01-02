At the end of each year, I always write an annual column summarizing notable trends and interesting data related to the preceding year's U.S. food recalls. These yearly columns contrast and compare the particulars of annual recalls, new and emerging trends, and otherwise interesting observations for our food industry audience to reflect on.

When our food safety law firm began tracking food product recall data on our Food Recall Reporter (www.foodrecallreporter.com), we anticipated that we would be able to use our data to monitor the success (or, failures) of the food industry over time, using the dataset as a tool to identify trends and drive overall food safety improvement. Indeed, these efforts have proven to be quite effective, as we routinely use the data to help the food industry understand the primary recall drivers and produce safer products. In turn, the dataset is free, so it is easily accessible for anyone who is interested in learning more about recall trends for human foods, pet foods, animal feed, and dietary supplements.

But, this is The National Provisioner after all, so we really should be focusing only on products regulated by USDA. Indeed, in 2023 (as of the date of this writing), there were 62 recalls of USDA-regulated meat and poultry products. Interestingly, that is 23 more recalls this year as compared to 2022. Of the total recalls, only 8 of those were triggered because of the suspected presence of pathogens (5 for Listeria in Ready-to-Eat products, two for E. coli O103 in ground beef and boneless beef chuck, and one for E. coli O157:H7 in ground beef). A total of 16 products were recalled for the presence of undeclared allergens, and 12 recalls for the presence of foreign materials (involving plastic, bone, metal and rubber).

As noted, in 2022, there were only 42 recalls of USDA-regulated products. By contrast, in 2020 and 2021 there were 32 and 46 recalls of such products, respectively. While there are more FDA-regulated facilities than USDA-regulated facilities, the meat and poultry industry had a solid year in 2023 considering that, during the same period, there were a whopping 463 recalls of FDA-regulated products.

The meat and poultry industries continue to find success with pathogen control. While Listeria continues to remain elusive, the numbers of recalls involving the suspected presence of E. coli continue to remain at historical lows. Industry has done a commendable job working to improve the overall safety of meat and poultry products, and I predict it will continue to do so.

As we slide into 2024, I remain grateful (as a consumer and a food safety professional) for the incredible progress food safety professionals and teams continue to make. Remember, complacency kills, while compassion, commitment, and communication equate to a credible and continuing food safety culture.

Good luck this year – I have a feeling it will be great!