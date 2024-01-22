Hot-food concept Krispy Krunchy Chicken is focused on growth in the new year with the launch of its new Cajun Chicken Sandwich.

"We're excited to enter the competitive chicken sandwich landscape by delivering an exceptional product at an extraordinary value. Our customers seek convenient, freshly made, high-quality food, and we proudly provide just that," said Jim Norberg, president of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "We are committed to establishing Krispy Krunchy as the ultimate destination for your favorite fried chicken. As we like to say, you either know how good it is or you haven't tried it."

The new Cajun Chicken Sandwich features an all-white-meat breast fillet marinated in Krispy Krunchy's mild Cajun spices, coated in its proprietary breading and topped with signature honey sauce and two pickles, all served on a warm brioche bun. This offering has a recommended price of $4.99 in most locations.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken customers will have the chance to try the new sandwich at select stores through a variety of sampling activations over the next couple months. The brand will also host six public sampling events in key markets including Miami, Fla., San Diego, Calif., Jackson, Mich., Baltimore, Md., Las Vegas, Nev., and New York City.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, including locations and menu, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Krispy Krunchy Chicken