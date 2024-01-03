As one of the fastest-growing foodservice solutions in the industry, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has tapped into a new momentum with record-breaking success in 2023. The concept is nearly 3,000 locations strong, aided by the opening of 481 new units in 2023.

"Our growth this past year focused on three key components to success: optimizing our menu and procedures for ease of operation, building brand awareness, and, of course, continuing to serve delicious fried chicken and sides," said Jim Norberg, president of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "From investing in insights work, to enhancing our training and operations support, to bringing in top talent to lead our marketing efforts, to rolling out a new menu and overhauling our brand look – the future is bright for our great brand."

Krispy Krunchy is focused on strengthening its proposition for operators and its customers as part of renewed operations, marketing, and supply chain functionality. Key highlights of the year include a record-setting average of 40 store openings per month.

The brand also implemented significant operational improvements including an expansion of its field support team. This new structure allows the brand to visit operators more frequently to deliver extended training and support. This expansion also includes the creation of a new team solely focused on new store openings, optimizing speed and efficiency to meet the growth demand.

The brand has also added headcount across all departments with talent from the restaurant, QSR, convenience store and foodservice spaces. Moving into 2024, hiring will continue to support the accelerated growth of the brand and its operators.

"We're excited to carry this momentum into 2024 and firmly solidify our position as everyone's favorite fried chicken," said Norberg.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit here or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Krispy Krunchy Chicken