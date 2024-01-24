The international meat and protein industry will once again meet at IFFA – Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins – May 3–8, 2025, in Frankfurt am Main. Registration is now open for exhibitors. Companies that declare their participation by April 17, 2024, get a reduced early bird rate.

The IFFA concept has been overhauled and refined to be fit for the future. Johannes Schmid-Wiedersheim, director of IFFA, said, "Over the past few months, we have developed many new ideas together with our industry partners. The most important key points relate to an adapted exhibition concept and a separate exhibition area for the topic of New Proteins. The motto of IFFA 2025 is ['Rethinking Meat and Proteins'] and that is exactly the vision – to work together to make food production smarter and more sustainable."

With a new hall layout, IFFA is expanding its product range and linking the processing stages even more closely together. The halls will be divided into five main areas:

Processing.

Packaging.

Selling and craftsmanship.

Ingredients.

Alternative proteins from plants or cell cultures.

The heart of IFFA, the production and processing product areas, can still be found in Halls 8, 9 and 12.0. Exhibitors from the packaging, robotics and automation sectors will be centralized for the first time in Hall 12.1.

A new area, New Proteins, is being set up in Hall 11.0. In addition to suppliers of the respective ingredients, machines and systems for protein extraction, texturization and fermentation, as well as for the production of cultivated meat, can be seen here. The exhibition program will be complemented by relevant institutions from the world of research, start-ups, associations and experts who will provide an insight into the status quo on the topic of new proteins. In one hall level above, Hall 11.1, suppliers of ingredients, spices, additives and casings will present their innovations.

The world of proteins is developing rapidly, and new products are emerging alongside the classic meat. Messe Frankfurt wants to express this diversity with the new key visual for IFFA 2025. The motif revolves around the topics of meat indulgence, alternative proteins, innovative ingredients, research and science.

IFFA brings the global meat and protein industry together in Frankfurt am Main every three years and offers decision-makers from the industry, trade and craft sectors a unique platform. The focus is on the trending topics of automation and digitalization as well as solutions for increasing energy efficiency and resource-saving production. In the butchery trade, the focus is on quality, local produce, sustainability and animal welfare.

Source: Messe Frankfurt