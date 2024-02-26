The National Turkey Federation has announced the 2024 officer team and executive committee members recently elected by the board of directors at the 2024 NTF Annual Convention in Austin, Texas.

John Zimmerman of P&J Products Co. was elected 2024 NTF chairman. Jay Jandrain of Butterball LLC will serve as vice chairman, and Thierry Murad of AJC International Inc. will serve as secretary-treasurer. Steve Lykken, representing Jennie-O Turkey Store, will move into the role of immediate past chairman.

“As a second-generation turkey farmer, I know first-hand how important the work of the National Turkey Federation is to our industry, and I am honored to serve as NTF Chairman,” said Zimmerman. “While we have plenty of work ahead, I am confident we will be able to progress. Among some of the key focus areas on the agenda for this year include maintaining the industry’s strong response to animal disease challenges, working with government agencies to ensure that food safety policies are based on science-driven principles, expanding international trade opportunities and serving as the voice of the turkey industry in Washington. I am grateful for this opportunity to represent the turkey industry and help find solutions for the critical tasks ahead.”

NTF 2024 Chairman John Zimmerman. Courtesy National Turkey Federation.

Zimmerman is a 35-year veteran of the turkey industry and owner of P&J Products. A second-generation Minnesota turkey farmer, Zimmerman raises turkey, corn and soybeans on his family farm near Northfield, Minn. He graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in animal science. Zimmerman is also a graduate of the Minnesota Agricultural Rural Leadership Program and spent several years serving on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Agricultural Rural Leadership Program. In addition, he is currently board chairman of River Country Co-op and previously served as president of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and Minnesota Turkey Research and Promotion Council. He and his wife, Kara, reside in Northfield with their son, Grant.

Joining Zimmerman, Jandrain, Murad and Lykken on the 2024 executive committee will be: Russ Dierenfield of Tyson Foods, Leon Fletcher of Cargill Inc., Doug Johnson of Perdue Farms Inc., John King of Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, Dr. Michelle Kromm of Food Forward LLC, Ronnie Parker of Circle S Ranch, Christy Puffenbarger of Aviagen Turkeys, Jeff Segars of Foster Farms, Phil Seger of Farbest Farms Inc., Dr. Owen Willems of Hybrid Turkeys and Jordan Woodbury of Dakota Provisions.

Source: National Turkey Federation