The National Turkey Federation (NTF) announced the 2023 officer team and executive committee members that were recently elected by the board of directors at the 2023 NTF Annual Convention in Palm Springs, California.

Steve Lykken of Jennie-O Turkey Store was elected 2023 NTF chairman. John Zimmerman of P&J Products Co. will serve as vice chairman, and Jay Jandrain of Butterball will serve as secretary-treasurer. Ronnie Parker, representing Circle S Ranch, will move into the role of immediate past chairman.

“It is truly a tremendous honor to be elected as the 79th NTF chairman,” said Lykken. “The reality is that one leader over the time span of one year can do very little to impact the course of this industry. We are going to need everyone [all in] as we battle this unique global phenomenon that is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which is just one item on a long list that includes more complex issues like Salmonella policy revisions, carbon monoxide shortages, and many more that will impact our industry for years to come. I look forward to tackling these issues and more with our membership and to a year of great promise and progress.”

Lykken was named president of Jennie-O Turkey Store Inc. in 2017 after being appointed to chief operating officer of Applegate Farms LLC in August 2015 and promoted to president in 2016. He assumed his current role in 2021. Lykken has previously held roles as an executive committee member of the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, board member of the Community Christian School in Willmar, Minnesota, and he served the United Way of West Central Minnesota for nine years as both a board member and past president. Lykken is a graduate of Minnesota State University-Moorhead with a Bachelor of Science in international business and of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management Executive program in Minneapolis. Lykken and his wife, Dawn, have three children.

In addition to Lykken, Zimmerman, Jandrain and Parker, the following individuals will serve as NTF Executive Committee members in 2023: Russ Dierenfield of Tyson Foods, Leon Fletcher of Cargill Inc., Doug Johnson of Perdue Farms Inc., Ron Kardel of West Liberty Foods LLC, John King of Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, Dr. Michelle Kromm of Food Forward LLC, Thierry Murad of AJC International Inc., Christy Puffenbarger of Aviagen Turkeys, Alan Rickard of Hybrid Turkeys, Phil Seger of Farbest Farms Inc. and Jeff Segars of Foster Farms.

Source: National Turkey Federation