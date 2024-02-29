Nathan’s Famous Inc. is announcing their continued international expansion in 2024. The brand, which recently opened virtual kitchens in Belgium and France, multiple full-service franchised restaurants in Mexico City and two franchised restaurants and a food truck in Egypt in 2023, currently operates in 19 countries globally. Through master franchise relationships in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Egypt and Ukraine, the brand plans to open brick-and-mortar franchised locations and subfranchised locations in Brazil by the end of 2024. Nathan’s Famous plans to open several virtual-kitchen locations in the United Arab Emirates by the end of the year as well.

“We have seen an increase in consumer demand internationally for Nathan’s Famous and are looking to expand around the globe to meet that demand,” said Phil McCann, vice president of marketing at Nathan’s Famous. “Over the last year, we’ve created partnerships with master franchisees that have allowed us to grow quickly, but there is still additional consumer interest that we’d like to reach. Because of this, in 2024 we will continue to focus on our international presence, and we are thrilled to introduce the flavor of New York to new parts of the world.”

Through Nathan’s Brazilian master franchisee, Alix Flit, the brand currently has four Nathan’s brick-and-mortar franchised restaurants and 16 kiosks in convenience stores and gas stations throughout Brazil, with plans to open numerous subfranchise locations this year. Additionally, Flit plans to expand into retail by offering Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and condiments in grocery stores across the country starting in April.

“I tried my first Nathan’s Famous hot dog in Coney Island when I was nine years old while on a trip with my parents, and it was unlike anything I had ever had in Brazil,” said Flit. “Before we brought Nathan’s Famous to Brazil, you couldn’t get a good hot dog here, but now, with Nathan’s, we are going to change the future of hot dogs in Brazil and create a new legacy.”

Reza Aghajanzadeh and Brad Armitage, Nathan’s Famous master franchisees in Great Britain, currently have one franchised location open outside of London and are preparing for a larger expansion in Britain. Additionally, the brand has partnered with a virtual-kitchen partner to further expand in London through delivery.

Nathan’s Famous also plans to open new franchised locations at the Punta Cana Airport in the Dominican Republic this year, and new domestic franchised locations all over the United States. This includes brick-and-mortar franchised restaurants in New York, Florida, Arizona, New Jersey and Indiana. The brand is also continuing to open virtual kitchens nationwide, with several new kitchens serving Nathan’s by the end of March 2024.

The relationship with master franchisees and high-quality food preparation facilities has driven the brand’s expansion over the last few years, and Nathan’s Famous is actively seeking additional franchisees to partner with to continue the growth.

Source: Nathan's Famous Inc.