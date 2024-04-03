CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, is announcing the appointment of brand presidents for Carl's Jr., Hardee's and International.

Following the separation of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brand, the business approach includes a leadership structure with three teams, each led by a president driving execution of strategic growth plans. Mike Woida will continue to lead as International president. Chris Bode was named Hardee's USA president last fall, and Blake Devillier has joined CKE Restaurants as Carl's Jr. USA president. CKE will continue to leverage the global scale of the company to build growth capabilities.

"I'm thrilled to have such exceptional leaders at the helm of our business. Their proven track records and strategic vision will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of our brands. With a focus on dedicated brand growth plans and the leverage of CKE's global infrastructure, we're poised to achieve transformative results," said Max Wetzel, chief executive officer at CKE.

Devillier joined CKE restaurants on April 1 and is a strategic executive with experience leading multisite operations, fueling culture, growth, efficiency and execution that drives breakout performance. He joins CKE from YUM Brands Inc., where he was senior vice president of field operations for Taco Bell. Prior to that, Devillier spent more than 25 years at GAP Inc., with roles at Banana Republic, Gap brand and Old Navy, including vice president of stores at Old Navy. Devillier holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana.

"For years, Carl's Jr. has been synonymous with satisfying hunger for big, bold burgers with craveable flavors. I'm excited to leverage my experience to lead our teams and drive innovative strategies that will propel Carl's Jr. to even greater heights," said Blake Devillier, Carl's Jr. USA president.

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.