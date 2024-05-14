Teton Taste Buds, a new line of products featuring a blend of vegetables and grass-fed beef from Teton Waters Ranch, is available at retailers nationwide. These products are meticulously crafted to appeal to young palates, with flavors and textures that kids enjoy. The Meatball Buddies, Burger Buddies, Mini Corn Dogs and Top Dog hot dogs are all available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Central Market and New Seasons.

Powered by 100% grass-fed beef and blended with mushrooms, carrots and butternut squash, Teton Taste Buds products are higher in nutrients yet lower in saturated fat, sodium, cholesterol and calories.

"We're excited to partner with retailers where our conscious consumers already shop," said Kevin Pallaoro, president of Teton Waters Ranch. "By providing a healthier twist to classic favorites that kids know and love, we can give parents peace of mind that they are feeding their families better, without a fight at dinnertime."

Those interested in carrying the Teton Taste Buds line in-store can reach out to sales@tetonwatersranch.com.

Source: Teton Waters Ranch