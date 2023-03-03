Teton Waters Ranch announces the launch of Teton Taste Buds, a product line that furthers the company’s dedication to providing nutrient-rich foods to support healthy eating habits for children of all ages.

“Kids love the taste of these products and parents feel great about serving them because they are a more healthful, affordable, and convenient solution to get kids to eat better. No sugar, no antibiotics, 50 percent less sodium and 38 percent less saturated fat than the conventional hot dog, powered with veggies and grass fed beef—all rolled into kid-favorite meals,” says Pam Smith, RDN, founder and president of Shaping America’s Plate.

Childhood obesity is an epidemic, with one in five children in the United States being clinically obese. Research shows obese children have an 80% chance of remaining obese into adulthood and an increased risk of developing chronic and life-threatening diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and dementia. Teton Waters Ranch believes now is the time for food brands to act to reduce the risk and help prevent obesity in children.

With other kid-centric products surging in the market, Teton Waters Ranch sees the Taste Buds line as a huge opportunity to grow the category: kids products represent 29% of the chicken nuggets/sticks category. It is also an opportunity for the company to stay true to their mission of combating childhood obesity by making products created from nutritious grass-fed beef and powered by veggies.

Jeff Tripician, CEO of Grass Fed Foods, Teton’s parent company, says, “In order to make positive change in the eating habits of this generation of school children, businesses need to play an active role, and Teton Waters Ranch is committed to doing just that. Kids love eating hot dogs, corn dogs, burgers and meatballs. With Taste Buds on the menu, parents do not have to feel worried about allowing those choices in their [kids'] diets. Taste Buds make mealtime fun [and] healthy. Teton Taste Buds is good for parents, their kids, the planet, and business.”

Data sources: SPINS latest 52 Weeks, MULO + natural channel, ending Jan. 1, 2023

Press release source: Teton Waters Ranch