Hickory Nut Gap is expanding its lineup of 100% grass-fed ground beef to include a new 85/15 lean-to-fat ratio that will complement their existing 80/20 and 90/10 blends. Hickory Nut Gap retail branded ground beef is available in one pound packages at at Ingles grocery stores and many other retailers across the Southeast, as well as at Mother Earth Food and quality online sellers.

Providing three fat levels of ground beef allows for all grass-fed meat lovers to find their perfect blend – adding value and versatility to customers and attracting them to the Local/Grass-fed meat offerings. Retailers will now be able to offer three distinct SKU’s of Hickory Nut Gap’s delicious grass-fed ground beef, and showcase their dedication to sustainably, humanely raised beef produced by a network of family farmers.

According to Allen Williams, a Mississippi-based consultant of branded-meat programs, “The demand for grass-fed beef has grown about 25 percent a year for the last 10 years, and that grass-fed beef will comprise 30 percent to 40 percent of the total beef market sector within the next 10 years. Grass-fed beef will become more than a niche product – no doubt about it.”

These three blends of ground beef are delicious and healthy. Hickory Nut Gap cattle are sustainably raised with the use of zero antibiotics or added hormones. The results of grazing on a purely grass diet benefits the animals, the land, and the humans that consume the meat. 100% grass-fed beef is lower in saturated fats, higher in Omega 3 fatty acids, and higher in vitamins. The result is a perfect, versatile combination of flavors and quality that sizzle on the stovetop or grill.

Jamie Ager, fourth-generation farmer of Hickory Nut Gap said, “Pasture raised, regenerative grazing on a grass diet benefits the animals, the land, and the humans that consume the meat.”

Source: Hickory Nut Gap