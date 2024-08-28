Hickory Nut Gap is introducing the latest addition to its line of retail-packaged 100% grass-fed, regeneratively raised ground beef products – the Hickory Nut Gap Smash Burger blend.

The Hickory Nut Gap 100% Grassfed Smash Burger blend ensures a flavorful, caramelized patty with a savory taste. With a blend of 70% lean and 30% fat, this grind is designed to withstand pressing while maintaining a juicy bite and rich flavor.

Hickory Nut Gap Smash Burger blend. Courtesy of Hickory Nut Gap Meats







"Our new Smash Burger blend is all about delivering a premium burger experience to our customers," said Jamie Ager, fourth-generation farmer and co-founder of Hickory Nut Gap. "It’s just what you need to achieve those crispy edges. When most people think about grassfed beef, they think lean. However, as a whole animal harvest business, this product improves our utilization while offering a product that’s next-level delicious.”

The Hickory Nut Gap Smash Burger Blend joins the company’s other retail ground beef offerings, including 100% Grassfed Ground Beef in both 80/20 and 90/10 lean-to-fat ratios, and Hickory Nut Gap Vital Blend, which incorporates heart and liver into the grind for deeper nutritional value. Hickory Nut Gap ground beef is sourced from family farms throughout the southeastern United States and raised using regenerative agriculture practices. Hickory Nut Gap cattle are always 100% grass-fed and grass-finished on high-quality pasture without the use of antibiotics or added hormones.

Hickory Nut Gap’s 100% Grassfed Smash Burger blend is available in all-new retail packaging. This product aligns with initiatives in sustainable and regenerative agriculture, support of local farmers, animal welfare and healthy, clean ingredient labels.

Hickory Nut Gap Smash Burger blend is currently available at the Hickory Nut Gap Farm Store, all Earth Fare locations, Hendersonville Community Co-op, Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery, Piere’s Marketplace in Johnson City, Tenn., K. Johnson Family Farm and Food Matters Morganton.

Source: Hickory Nut Gap Meats