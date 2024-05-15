Wixon is announcing the appointment of Dan Mackenzie-Olson as account manager for its Midwest territory. Mackenzie-Olson brings more than 20 years of food industry experience to Wixon, having honed his skills at companies including Davisco, Agropur and most recently, Lactalis.

In his new position, Mackenzie-Olson will report directly to Terry Yakes, director of sales for the Industrial Ingredients Division, where his appointment is a key part of Wixon’s strategy to strengthen its sales force with seasoned and skilled professionals.

“Dan’s comprehensive understanding of food industry sales and his proven track record of success in our key Midwest markets will be immense assets to our team,” said Yakes. “His deep-rooted connection to the Midwest and his extensive experience in food industry sales make him an ideal fit for this role.”

Residing in Plymouth, Minn., just west of Minneapolis, Mackenzie-Olson enjoys spending time with his two dogs and is an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings. His passion for family and community, coupled with his professional expertise, position him to make a significant impact on Wixon’s growth and presence in the Midwest.

Source: Wixon Inc.