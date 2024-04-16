Ossid is announcing the appointment of Bret Inskip as its new regional sales manager covering the upper Midwest. In his new role, Inskip will be responsible for servicing Ossid’s existing customer base throughout the upper Midwest while also growing new business for the company’s expanding packaging product line.

“It’s great to be joining this talented team of professionals here at Ossid,” Inskip said. “My previous positions have given me great knowledge of the upper Midwest markets, and I’m excited to start demonstrating to our customers here why Ossid is the preferred packaging choice.”

Inskip brings more than 10 years of technical support and managerial experience to Ossid. After earning his degree in packaging science from Clemson University, Inskip began his career with a major food manufacturer, holding positions in customer technical service, sales, and account management.

Inskip can be reached at Bret.inskip@promachbuilt.com.

Source: Ossid