Wixon has announced Ryan Seidl recently joined its sales team as an account manager with a territory covering the upper Midwest. Seidl brings more than a decade of food industry sales experience to his new role, as well as specific expertise in the dairy sector. In his new role, he will facilitate the development of custom taste solutions for food and beverage partners.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to the sales team,” said Terry Yakes, director of sales, industrial ingredients. “His record of success and experience in the food industry makes him a great fit for Wixon and our customer base in the greater Wisconsin and Minnesota areas.”

A graduate of Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., Mr. Seidl now resides in the Green Bay area. An avid outdoorsman and hunting enthusiast, he experienced ‘farm to table cuisine’ every day while growing up on his family’s farm.

