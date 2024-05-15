Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Allied Circuits, an electrical and automation firm. The transaction is expected to close later in May 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Located in Buffalo, N.Y., Allied Circuits designs, manufactures and services industrial control panels, electro-mechanical assemblies, robotic automation and integrated solutions. Founded in 1987, the company serves customers in the Western and Upstate New York markets and into Ontario, Canada, due to its proximity to the border. End markets include aerospace, automotive, filtration, fluid systems & plumbing, food & beverage, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, process industries, semiconductor and water & wastewater treatment facilities. The company will join Motion’s business unit, Motion Automation Intelligence.

The addition of Allied Circuits will provide a solid workforce of highly skilled teammates, ATEX certification capabilities and over 20,000 square feet of additional production space to bolster Motion Ai’s existing presence in the area. Motion Ai’s total region size will expand to over 100,000 square feet of production space and 150 people dedicated to serving existing and new customers.

Chris Scinta, partner at Allied Circuits, said, “It’s a great match—including the business culture and core values—and we’re very excited about our customers’ expanded access to even more products and services. Motion is an industry leader, and we are pleased to integrate employee talents and contribute to the company’s growth.”

“Our customers are growing, and we’re committed to growing with them,” said James Howe, president of Motion. “By combining our engineering teams, we can leverage highly experienced technical resources needed to design, program and support increasing automation needs within the region. This strategic acquisition will create new opportunities for our customers, teammates and supplier partners.”

Source: Motion