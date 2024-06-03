Ever.Ag is announcing its participation in the upcoming World Pork Expo, showcasing its unified suite of livestock and animal protein solutions.

New to Ever.Ag's pork solution suite is its AI-based data science offering, designed to optimize decision-making and improve profitability across the animal protein sector. This technology, alongside cutting-edge feed optimization strategies, product availability forecasting, risk management, and predictive animal welfare analytics, ensures livestock health and productivity are maximized, mitigating risks and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Ever.Ag's offerings serve to:

Manage market volatility.

Protect operations profitability.

Mitigate income and feed risks.

Optimize decision-making processes with cutting-edge technologies.

Track and execute feed, nutrition and health management.

Streamline procurement processes and workflows.

"Our presence at the World Pork Expo underscores our commitment to the pork industry, offering an integrated suite of solutions that address the core challenges of production," said Scott Sexton, CEO of Ever.Ag. "With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically."

At the World Pork Expo, Ever.Ag will discuss how these technologies are being implemented to drive success in real-world scenarios.

Source: Ever.Ag