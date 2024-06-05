South American Meat Inc., also known as 5Gogi LLC, an importer located in Commerce, Calif., is recalling approximately 20,111 pounds of various eligible frozen raw beef products that were not presented to FSIS for import reinspection upon entry into the United States.

The various frozen raw beef items were imported from Uruguay on or around March 17, 2024. The following products are subject to recall:

Various-weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. AGUJA CHUCK ROLL” with case code JP0001, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

Various-weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. ASADO SIN HUESO SHORT RIB” with case code JP0002, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

Various-weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE ANCHO CUBE ROLL” with case code JP0003, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

Various-weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE ANGOSTO STRIPLOIN” with case code JP0004, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

Various-weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE GRANDE DE VACÍO FLAP MEAT” with case code JP0005, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

Various-weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. CARNAZA DE PALETA SHOULDER CLOD” with case code JP0006, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

Various-weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. LOMO TENDERLOIN” with case code JP0007, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. MARUCHA OYSTER BLADE” with case code JP0008, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

Various-weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. PECHO BRISKET” with case code JP0009, containing individually vacuum-sealed products displaying “FRICASA.”

The products subject to recall bear Uruguay establishment number “58” printed inside the Uruguay inspection mark located on the shipping box and vacuum-sealed product packaging. These items were shipped to distributors, restaurants, retailers and institutions in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products, and FSIS determined that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’, distributors’, restaurants’, retailers’ or institutions’ freezers. Any individual or entities who have purchased these products are urged not to consume or serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tim Yu, accountant and logistics director, South American Meat Inc., at 310-720-5258 or samincusa@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS