The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that E.N.A. Meat Packing Inc, the importer of record located in Paterson, N.J., is recalling approximately 39,947 pounds of frozen, raw lamb products that were imported without the benefit of import reinspection.

The frozen, raw lamb items were produced on Feb. 22 through March 13, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

Cartons weighing approximately 40 pounds, containing raw frozen pieces of “Simunovic S.A. Frozen Bone in Lamb Leg ABO” produced by Frigorifico Simunovic S.A. with a “Best Before Use By” date of 02/15/2026 to 02/21/2026 and shipping mark ENA036-2023-A

Cartons weighing approximately 47 pounds, containing raw frozen pieces of “Frozen Lamb Carcasses” produced by Frigorifico Simunovic S.A. with a “Best Before Use By” date of 02/27/2025 to 03/12/2025 and shipping mark ENA036-2023

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. Each carton bears the Chile establishment number 12-01. These items were shipped to a Texas state-inspected facility for further processing.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS monitoring when a shipment of frozen, raw lamb carcasses and bone-in lamb leg products imported from Chile was identified that was not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Edibey Kucukkarca, CEO of ENA Meatpacking Corp., at 973-742-4790 or ed@enameatpacking.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS